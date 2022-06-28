Chris Hemsworth turns ‘Thor’ premiere into family date night with wife and kids

Walt Disney Studios

Chris Hemsworth turned the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder into a family date night.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, 38, brought along wife Elsa Pataky and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, for the star-studded event at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney on Monday.

Hemsworth kept things casual with an all-black look, pairing a T-shirt with a blazer and pants while Pataky rocked a black dress with cut-outs and sequins at the top for a hint of sparkle.

The couple’s 8-year-old sons wore their best red carpet ensembles as they adorably clung to their dad while posing for photos.

Hemsworth and Pataky, who married in December 2010, also share a 10-year-old daughter, India.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Taika Waititi returning to direct the God of Thunder’s newest adventure. Hemsworth’s titular hero is once again joined by Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie, the king of New Asgard. Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster takes on the title of Mighty Thor.

And keeping it in the family, both Pataky and Sasha are credited with small parts in the movie; Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth also reprises a small role from Ragnarok.

Playing the movie’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher, is Christian Bale. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also featured in the film, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters July 8 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

