Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double beats the God of Thunder in a test-of-strength arcade game

Jun Sato/WireImage(DARLING, AUSTRALIA) — While nobody would doubt Chris Hemsworth is incredibly built — he’s Thor, after all — but wait until you get a look at the guy who takes Thor’s hits on set: his lookalike stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.

Hemsworth posted an Instagram video of pair taking turns at a “test your strength” arcade game, in which you take a swing at a boxing speed bag. Hemsworth took a swing with his superheroic right arm and registered a score of 8792 — impressive, for sure, but not enough to break the high score of 9060. He even took a shot with a roundhouse kick, which connected perfectly but scored well below the record.

Then Bobby steps up and delivers a crushing left hook, sending the machine’s numbers flying until he shatters the record, scoring 9112.

The pair were apparently capering around at the arcade while in Darling, Australia Thursday.

By Stephen Iervolino

