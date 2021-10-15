Chris “Ludacris” Bridges says his new animated series ‘Karma’s World’ has the potential to “change the world”

Courtesy of Netflix

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges says he wants to “change the world” with his new animated Netflix series Karma’s World.

Inspired by his real-life daughter, Karma, Bridges says the idea of the series came to him over 10 years ago, when his daughter expressed her interest in following in his footsteps.

“She wanted the rap too,” Bridges tells ABC Audio. “So…I actually put her in the booth, [and] to my surprise, she had the good genetics and…the vocal ability at the age of six…[that] it kind of blew me away. And I was like, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world and in your life.’ And, you know, that brings us to everything that we’re at today.”

The rapper-turned-Fast & Furious actor says he and Karma are a lot alike because they both showed “diligence, hard work, and determination at such an early age.”

“And it made me want to create this entire idea just based on my offspring,” he shares. “And that’s what life is supposed to be all about.”

Looking at his new series, Bridges is confident that he’s created something special.

“I feel like there are a lot of children that will be able to relate to Karma,” he says. “And it’s really encouraging them to find their own voice and to express themselves in very unique ways — the same way that Karma does.”

He continues, “Overall…the same way that Karma wants to change the world with music, I want to change the world with this show.”

Karma’s World is now available to stream on Netflix.

