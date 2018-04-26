Chris Pratt: “Avengers: Infinity War” will be “the biggest movie of all time”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The wait is finally over: Avengers: Infinity War officially opens Friday, with many theaters holding screenings tonight.

Chris Pratt — who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and appears as the character in his first Avengers film — predicts the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be, “the biggest movie of all time.”

What makes the 38-year-old actor so sure? “There are 18 movies — that’s like 36 hours, maybe 40 hours of straight cinematic splendor that you take as a crash course to get ready for this movie, Pratt tells ABC News. “And the crazy thing is, is that the entire world has taken that crash course. And so that’s why you can make a movie like this. That’s why it’s so exciting.”

The experts agree: Infinity Wars is expected to rake in somewhere between $225 million-$245 million in its opening weekend. But Pratt insists it’s all up to the fans.

“You’re always crossing your fingers every time one of these movies comes out, and certainly when you’re a part of them hoping that it connects with an audience and that audiences love them,” he says.

