Chris Pratt jokes that Chris Hemsworth should stop working out

Chris Pratt has a few words of advice for his co-star Chris Hemsworth — stop working out.

Hemsworth recently shared a shirtless Instagram photo of himself lifting a giant tire with the witty caption, “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy.”

In response, Pratt — who will appear on-screen alongside the Australian actor in Thor: Love and Thunder — commented with some unsolicited advice.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out,” he joked. “Since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I’m gonna need you to put on 25 pounds real quick. Cool, thanks.”

Hemsworth quipped back, “Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter thats been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in early 2022.

