Chris Pratt returns to Bubba Gump Shrimp, the same restaurant franchise where he was discovered

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — After swinging by Good Morning America on Tuesday to plug his LEGO Movie sequel, Chris Pratt walked right across the street to the Times Square location of the Bubba Gump Shrimp company. It was a short trip — but a long way from where he’s been.

Turns out Pratt was “discovered” while working at one of the franchise’s eateries in Hawaii.

“Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company,” he said in an Instagram post documenting his visit. “Every time I go back, I’m reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen. Please tip your server. Leave at least 20%. Also leave some shrimp.”

He isn’t joking, either. While he’s now one of the most bankable action stars in Hollywood, during his time as a literally starving waiter, Pratt has previously admitted to supplementing his diet in those lean years with customers’ uneaten food.

He once told the Graham Norton Show that he convinced a kindly “90-year-old woman” that she should order a massive Porterhouse steak just so he could eat her leftovers…only to have her ask for a doggie bag after he’d already scarfed them down.

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part hits theaters Friday.

