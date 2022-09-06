Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle blast Will Smith over Oscars slap

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

Chris Rock is continuing to slam Will Smith for his Oscars slap, and now, Dave Chappelle is joining in.

Rock and Chappelle are touring together, and they commented about the Independence Day star’s attack during a performance over the weekend at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

“Did that s*** hurt? Goddamn right,” Rock said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “The motherf***er hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told!”

During Chappelle’s co-headlining set, he said that before the Oscars incident, Smith did “an impression of a perfect man for 30 years,” according to the British newspaper, The Telegraph. The 49-year-old comedian added that the actor from Philadelphia “ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.”

