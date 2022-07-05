Chris Rock and Lake Bell fuel dating rumors with LA dinner date

Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup — Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Chris Rock and Lake Bell fueled romance rumors on Saturday after being spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

A source tells The New York Post the duo dined for almost two hours. Rock and Bell were reportedly holding hands as they walked out of an Italian restaurant, but immediately let go of one another’s hands when they saw the photographers.

The 57-year-old comedian and 43-year-old actress were also spotted catching a Cardinals game together at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium last month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.