Chris Rock prepping new essay collection 'My First Black Boyfriend'

My First Black Boyfriend will chronicle Rock’s “experiences with race and relationships,” according to the Times, including “stories dating back to when he first began doing standup comedy in the Eighties.”

Publishing house Celadon will be releasing the collection.

“A lot of celebrities write books, and they don’t always have something to say,” said Deb Futter, co-publisher and the company’s senior vice president. “I think Chris Rock has something to say.”

Futter notes that Rock has the ability to “point out things that maybe need to be pointed out in our crazy world.”

Rock’s first book, Rock This!, became a New York Times bestseller after its release in 1997.

Last year, the 54-year-old returned to a forum he arguably helped perfect: the stand-up special, with Tambourine for Netflix. In October, he’ll be seen on Netflix opposite Eddie Murphy in the Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

