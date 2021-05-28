Chris Rock’s ‘Spiral’ heads to Starz; Danai Gurira reportedly returning as Okoye in ‘Wakanda Forever’; & more

(Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Starz has picked up the Chris Rock-led horror flick Spiral: From the Book of Saw, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The film, which opened in theaters on May 14, will exclusively launch on Starz on October 8. Starring Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, the film follows him and his rookie partner as they investigate a murder that is “eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.”

In other news, Deadline is reporting that Black Panther star Danai Gurira is expected to return as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, and in a Ryan Coogler-produced Disney+ spinoff series. This news comes after Florence Kasumba returned as her Black Panthercharacter Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Disney’s the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, Deadline has learned that La La Anthony has landed a recurring role in season 2 of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Anthony will play Tracey Waples, a Def Jam executive who’s invested in the group’s success. Created by RZA, Wu-Tang: An American Saga tells the story of the rap group in the early 1990s and their rise to fame during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Finally, Nafessa Williams, Lucas Till, Nathan Darrow and Tom Irwin have been added to the cast of Lee Daniels’ FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door, Deadline reports, joining Y’lan Noel and Christina Jackson, who were previously announced. Based on Sam Greenlee’s spy novel, the series follows the African American CIA officer and his struggles in the organization. Production for The Spook Who Sat by the Door is currently underway.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.