Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate son Miles’ 1st birthday

Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It was a very special party for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles as they celebrated his first birthday over the Memorial Day weekend.

Mom and dad sang “Happy Birthday” with their three-year-old daughter, Luna, and friends at an outdoor bear-themed party featuring a pony ride.

Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, posted a video on Instagram, and commented, “Happy Birthday to you Miles.” When Miles resisted his mother’s request for him to touch the cake, Chrissy joked, “I love how clean he is.”

Legend posted a photo of Miles sitting in front of a giant stuffed bear, with a small blackboard on which was written, “Miles. I am 12 months old. I love dancing. I love swim lessons, I love sharing. I don’t like Luna’s Godzilla toy.” It continues, “My favorite song/lullaby is ‘Old McDonald had had a farm.’ My favorite bedtime story is ‘My mom is magical.’ ‘If I were a bunny.’ ‘If I were a hippo.’ The sign added, “I have 6 teeth. I stand 30.5 inches tall. I weight 17 lbs., 8 oz.”

Chrissy previously posted a photo of her baby — looking very much like his daddy — with the comment, “Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.