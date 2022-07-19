Chrissy Teigen celebrates one year of sobriety

ABC/Byron Cohen

Chrissy Teigen is one year sober.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the model and celeb reflected on the past year and shared how she’s feeling these days.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” Teigen, 36, wrote alongside a montage of videos featuring her with husband John Legend and their two children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good,” she continued. “Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.”

Teigen then recalled various events that she wished she could remember but couldn’t.

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that,” she expressed. “Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

Chrissy added that while she doesn’t know if she’ll never drink again, she does know that she doesn’t want to “be that way again… and for now, none is best.”

“I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??” Teigen concluded.

The post garnered support from fellow celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Katie Couric and Tinx, who spread love in the comments. Legend also cheered on his spouse, writing, “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

