Chrissy Teigen celebrates six months sober, feels “happier and more present than ever”

Chrissy Teigen is six months sober.

On Wednesday, the Cravings author marked the milestone accomplishment, sharing photos of herself in an all-black outfit paired with a brown jacket to Instagram.

“6 months no alcohol!” she announced in the caption. “Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.”

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever,” she continued.

Teigen concluded, “It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

