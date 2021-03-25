Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account: “It’s time for me to say goodbye”

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Chrissy Teigen, who had been hailed as the queen of Twitter, suddenly deleted her account on Wednesday.

The Cravings author, who went viral many times over for her snarky tweets and even convincing President Joe Biden to follow her at one point, explained that she felt it was the right time to leave the app for good.

Before pulling the plug on her account, Teigen left one final message to fans, where she explained Twitter was negatively affecting her mental health.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world,” Teigen, 35, wrote in a four-part goodbye letter. “I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

The Bring the Funny host furthered, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me,” Teigen expressed in a third tweet. “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

The former model’s final tweet to fans revealed that she didn’t like the person she was becoming because of the app.

“My desire to be liked and fear of [ticking] people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as,” said Teigen, before signing off with, “Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Her account has since been deleted and all links to her previous tweets direct to an error page declaring “this account doesn’t exist.”

Teigen, who is married to recording artist John Legend, is still active on Instagram.

