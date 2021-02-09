Chrissy Teigen explains how her pregnancy loss inspired her sobriety

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen, who opened up about her devastating pregnancy loss in September, credits the heartbreak for inspiring her to take her health seriously.

Appearing Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen didn’t shy away from describing what kind of impact the pregnancy loss had on her life.

The Cravings author remarked that her unborn son, whom she had named Jack, would have been born “this week.”

“I go through my closet, and there are maternity clothes, things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month,” she explained. “So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things, and you have these constant reminders.”

Teigen then explained how the heartbreak has been a “transformative” experience.

Admitting that she is in therapy to cope with the loss, the former model revealed, “It really saved me, because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.”

Teigen added that her children — two-year-old Miles and four-year-old Luna — continue to honor their little brother, which has also helped the family go through the grieving process.

“It’s been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him. We’ll be going to the beach or something and they’ll say, ‘Is baby Jack with us right now? Do you think he’s up in the clouds,'” she revealed. “It’s just so beautiful and so sweet.”

Teigen also explained why she’s been so open about losing her pregnancy, saying, “You think about all the people that go through it in silence and you get really sad for them… You really don’t know the meaning of the word ‘unimaginable’ until something like that happens to you.”