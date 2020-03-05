Chrissy Teigen gets real about her boob job, which she now wants reversed

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Did you know Chrissy Teigen had a boob job? Thanks to her recent interview, now you do and here’s what she had to say about it.

The 34-year-old, who will be the face of three collectible covers of Glamour magazine’s 2020 Spring/Summer issue, got very candid about her life, including some of the cosmetic treatments she’s had done over the years.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky,” said Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she cracked.

Teigen went on to share that she stayed the “same cup size” and “just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” the Cravings author admitted. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

These days, the decision to go under the knife isn’t so easy, though. Teigen is the mother to 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, whom she shares with husband John Legend, and that has her thinking a little differently about the choices she makes.

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'” she said.

All three collectible issues of Glamour magazine hits newsstands on March 5.

