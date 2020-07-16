Chrissy Teigen makes Twitter account private after posts tying her to Jeffrey Epstein

Gotham/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you can’t see Chrissy Teigen’s tweets on your Twitter feed, that’s because, in a surprising move on Wednesday, she made her account private.

The development came after the Bring the Funny host blocked over a million Twitter accounts propagating a conspiracy theory that she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein because she allegedly flew on one of his private jets — which she vehemently denies. The machinations have since led to other accusations against the Chrissy’s Court star.

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths,” the mother of two tweeted Wednesday. “So, please, spare me the ‘just ignore them they’re just trolls.'”

The former swimsuit model also removed over 60,000 of her own tweets in response to the incessant attacks, saying she now worries for her family.

“If twitter doesn’t do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go,” she threatened in a following tweet.

Going private seems to be Teigen’s last step before she abandons the platform, along with her 13 million followers, for good.

“Went private! welcome to my club,” the Cravings author congratulated late Wednesday, showing off a lock next to her verified checkmark.

Despite privatizing her account, she’s well aware that she’s still under surveillance — which she finds not that all concerning.

“There’s a def few in here that I’ve locked in who are gonna be quiet and thing they’re soooo CIA, reporting anything I say to their reddit [boards,]” She wrote in a follow up tweet. “Let them pretend to be doing something. We all need purpose.”

Teigen also mused that she would rather annoy the conspiracy theorists than leave social media, because it “is way more fun than being sad.”

