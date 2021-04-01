Chrissy Teigen opens up about racism she faced growing up

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen is the cover star for this year’s People “The Beautiful Issue”

The Cravings cookbook author graced the cover with her children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, a moment that she was admittedly surprised she landed.

According to a press release, her reaction was, “Oh my God. I’m like in it? On it? It’s definitely a shock and an honor.”

In the issue, Chrissy remains the same open and candid woman that her fans have come to know and love as she discusses her definition of beauty, Thai traditions, and the heartbreaking tragedy she and her husband, John Legend, faced when they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The 35-year-old also opens up about the racism she faced growing up and later when she entered the modeling industry.

“I grew up in a predominantly white area about 45 minutes north of Seattle. I didn’t experience casual forms of racism, but it’s the big moments that stood out to me — and I was fiercely defended by white or Black friends,” she recalls. “It would be the silliest, dumbest things, like someone saying, ‘Go eat a bowl of rice.” But it would escalate because I had protectors around me, and I remember friends getting suspended for defending me.”

“I experienced more everyday casual racism once I entered the modeling world,” she continues. “When they needed someone racially ambiguous — that’s what they called it — that was always going to be me…”

People‘s “The Beautiful Issue” also highlights other inspiring stars like Zendaya, Lily Colins, and Jennifer Lopez, and more with features like “Stars with no Makeup,” “Beauties of the Year,” “Cuties to Beauties,” and more.

The special double issue hits newsstand on Friday, April 2.

