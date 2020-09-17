Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s on strict bed rest due to “difficult pregnancy”

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen is paying the price for not following the doctor’s orders of mandatory bed rest. The Cravings author revealed Wednesday that she is now confined to her bed for the next week — which she says “it’s kind of crappier than it sounds.”

Teigen, who confirmed her third pregnancy alongside husband John Legend in his “Wild” music video, says that she’s been facing a fair amount of challenges this time around.

Speaking to her Instagram followers via stories on Tuesday, the Bring the Funny host opened up about why she’ll be posting from her bedroom for the next few days.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home,” she confessed. “I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

Without mincing words, Teigen confirmed that she needs “super serious bed rest times,” because “it’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy.”

“I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went,” the 34-year-old mom of two cracked. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome…but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

She posted a groggy bed rest update on Wednesday to her stories, further revealing that, even though she only spent five minutes out of bed for the past 24 hours, she “still bled everywhere.”

“Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds,” Teigen also added on Twitter, doubling down on her previous sentiment that she’s being punished for “saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy.”

By Megan Stone

