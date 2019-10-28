Chrissy Teigen reveals that husband John Legend missed flight to be with her

ABC/Tyler Golden(NEW YORK) — Can you say “relationship goals?” Chrissy Teigen is, once again, reminding everyone of how lucky she is to be married to husband John Legend.

The Bring the Funny host gushed on Twitter, “I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always.”

The 33-year-old continued, “But he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately.” She later revealed their time together was “Just a few hours but it meant a lot.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Teigen then flaunted another reason why John is one of the world’s best husbands. She joked in a follow-up tweet, “AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love.”

As for why the self-proclaimed de-motivational speaker wasn’t feeling like herself, she opened up to a concerned fan that, lately, she has “tears in my eyes all day, ready to go.”

The Hollywood power couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a romantic date night in Paris– again, the model couldn’t help but gush about on Twitter. They share two children, Luna and Miles.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.