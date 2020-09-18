Chrissy Teigen reveals the sex of her unborn baby

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby boy, Teigen announced Thursday.

In an Instagram Live video, the model was discussing her pregnancy when she seemed to slip up and refer to the unborn baby as “he.”

Upon realizing her mistake, she covered her mouth and said with a laugh, “I’m stupid.”

“hahahahaha might as well tell you,” she captioned the clip.

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, announced last month that they were expecting their third child. Recently, however, the cookbook author has had to be on “complete and total” bed rest due to issues with her placenta, she said.

Teigen said in an Instagram Live video Thursday that she’d had similar experiences during her pregnancies with her daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Both of her children were induced before their due dates, she added.

“My placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot,” she revealed. “[But the baby] is growing beautifully. Everything’s good.”

