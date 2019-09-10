Christian Bale gives Robert Pattinson's Batman casting his seal of approval

Warner Bros. and © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — Christian Bale is loving the fact that Robert Pattinson will play the next Batman.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Bale said he’s very excited about the new Caped Crusader. The Dark Knight actor gushed, “Wonderful choice for Batman!” He also called Pattinson “an absolutely fantastic actor.”

Fan reactions have been mixed, with the naysayers associating Pattinson with the Twilight phenomenon that gripped the nation nearly a decade ago.

Despite that, Bale — who played Batman in three critically-acclaimed films from 2005 to 2012 — is telling the public to get over it, and wishes Pattinson “all the best.”

The now-33-year-old Pattinson did admit that he was unsure about the casting in Matt Reeves’ The Batman — until he put on the suit. In an interview with Variety last month, Pattinson revealed, “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.'”

