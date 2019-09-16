Christie Brinkley out of 'Dancing with the Stars,' daughter Sailor steps in

ABC/Justin Stephens(HOLLYWOOD) — The new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars begins tonight, but we already have our first casualty of the season.

While rehearsing for tonight’s premiere, supermodel Christie Brinkley suffered injuries to her wrist and arm which required surgery, according to a statement by ABC. She is now unable to continue on the show; however, her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will step in to replace her mom.

According to ABC, Sailor, a Sports Illustrated model, learned her mom’s routine for tonight’s premiere in just hours, and will now remain to compete for the entire season.

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” concluded ABC’s statement.

Dancing with the Stars, with contestants including Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, ex-NBA player Lamar Odom and former pro football player Ray Lewis, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

