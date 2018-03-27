Christina Aguilera heading to a theater near you

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) While we patiently await Christina Aguilera’s next album, she’s focusing on her acting career.

According to Paper magazine, Christina will appear in two movies this year. She’ll play a robot in a sci-fi movie called Zoe, and will appear as herself in the Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party. The McCarthy movie, about a housewife who enrolls in the same college as her daughter, is out May 11. Zoe comes out April 21.



Christina hasn’t starred in a movie since 2010’s Burlesque, but she tells Paper that she’d like to do more acting. “My ultimate would be to do something with Will Ferrell. Just super funny, just laughing and being stooges,” she says.

While Christina recently appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she explains why she felt she had to leave another popular reality competition: The Voice, where she served as a coach for six seasons.

“I can’t stay in a stagnant place for too long, which is why I think the position I was in with television just became very stifling,” she says. “I need movement, I need to go explore, be an artist, create and transform.”

As for the music, when fans asked Christina in January when she’d release the follow-up to her 2012 album Lotus, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s coming, b****es.” There are no details, however.

Christina’s Paper cover story, titled “Transformation,” is available now. It features several photos of her with no makeup whatsover.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.