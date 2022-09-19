Christina Milian celebrates her Latin heritage and how it influences to her work ethic

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Christina Milian saluted the start of Latin Heritage Month and explained how she honors her culture through her work.

“It’s part of who I am … I’ve always been so proud of my Cuban upbringing,” she told ABC Audio. “We’re storytellers … my mom was the type that, whether you are in the grocery store or anywhere, she talked to everyone!”

“I think part of the Latino community is telling your story, and knowing where you came from and making a better life for your children’s children. That’s why we strive to have dreams and to actually attain our dreams,” Milian said.

She added, “We’re pretty lively, so I think we bring our energy to our work ethic!”

The ﻿Resort to Love﻿ star teased she’ll celebrate her culture further by bringing her energy behind the camera.

“I’m looking to do more stuff behind the scenes,” she revealed. “I would like to produce more films and series and have the opportunity [to] open up the doors for more people to be able to show their talents and tell more stories.”

Milian is shining the spotlight on Latino-owned businesses across the country with Yelp’s Latinx Ones-to-Watch in 2022 list. The “Am to Pm” singer, who co-owns Beignet Box with business partner Elizabeth Morris, celebrated the growing number of Latino-owned businesses and wants to see more.

“I’m happy to see that we’re bridging the gap more,” she said.

To those dreaming of owning their own business, Milian offered this advice: “Go for it. The process is really important. You can learn so much along the way. And when you get there, you can pat yourself on the back and you’ll appreciate how hard you worked to get there!”

