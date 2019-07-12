Christoph Waltz returning as Blofeld in 'Bond 25'

MGM(LONDON) — Rami Malek won’t be the only bad guy 007 will have to face in Bond 25.

According to Variety, Christoph Waltz is set to reprise his role as iconic Bond villain Blofeld. He first played the role in the last Bond movie, Spectre.

Bond 25, which does not yet have an official title, is currently filming in London. Daniel Craig is, of course, back in the role of James Bond, joined by returning cast members Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.