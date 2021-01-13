Chuck Norris was not protesting at US Capitol says rep

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images(TEXAS) — After a man who bore a striking resemblance to 80-year-old actor Chuck Norris was photographed storming the U.S. Capitol alongside pro-Trump protestors last Wednesday, his agent is shooting down rumors that the action star was anywhere near the chaos.

Erik Kritzer, Norris’ rep, spoke to People to assure fans that the actor was not part of the riot.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike,” scoffed Kritzer. “Chuck is much more handsome.”

The agent continued, “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

The Hollywood Walk of Famer is a member of the Republican Party and famously endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election against former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Unlike four years ago, the actor did not issue an endorsement and remained quiet during the 2020 election.

Norris’ D.C. doppelgänger has not been identified, but a photo taken by Trump supporter Matthew Bledsoe went viral for taking a selfie with the redheaded lookalike and mistakenly identifying the man as Norris.

Once the photos went viral, some were quick to condemn the Return of the Dragon star while others expressed skepticism that Norris actively participated in the protest, saying the man in the photo was too young to be the 80-year-old black belt martial artist.

And, now according to Krtizer, is not as good looking as the real deal. Ouch.

By Megan Stone

