Cicely Tyson's private memorial attended by Lenny Kravitz, Tyler Perry and more in NYC

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — A private memorial for legendary actress Cicely Tyson was held in Harlem on Tuesday, PageSix reports.

The service was held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church on West 138th Street, the same location where a public viewing was held the day before.

Among those in attendance at the nearly three-hour memorial were former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and film mogul Tyler Perry. Gospel singer BeBe Winans was also present and sang “Stand” — a request Tyson made before her passing — as well as, Lenny Kravitz, who read a letter.

Tyson’s longtime manager, Larry Thompson, told the outlet, “The ceremony was beautiful. It was very Cicely Tyson: It was formal, it was humorous, it was sad, it was glorious.”

Tyson, an award-winning actress and fashion model, died January 28. She was 96.

By Danielle Long

