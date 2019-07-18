“Circle of Life!” Billy Eichner on going from bartending at Broadway's 'The Lion King' to starring in Disney's rebooted version

L-R: Rogen, Oliver, Eichner/Disney(NEW YORK) — When Billy Eichner was a struggling actor in 2002, bartending at the Broadway production of The Lion King, he never thought he’d be starring in the new CGI version of the Disney favorite — let alone singing on the same track as Beyoncé.

“Circle of Life!” he marveled, quoting one of the film’s classic songs.

In the reboot of the 1994 classic, Eichner, best known for Billy on the Street, plays quick-witted meerkat Timon. His BFF, Pumbaa the warthog, is played by Seth Rogen.

“I think Seth and I are now on the iTunes chart with Beyoncé on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” which is very exciting and bizarre,” Eichner said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I’m sure she’s thrilled,” he joked. “Our styles compliment each other.”

“And the movie — I’ve seen it twice now — it is unlike anything anyone has ever seen,” Eichner added. “It’s so beautiful what [director] Jon Favreau [and] the designers have done. It’s insane.”

In addition to Rogen, Eichner and Beyonce, the film also stars the voice talents of Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, and James Earl Jones, among others.

The Lion King hits theaters Friday.

