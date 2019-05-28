Class dismissed: NBC drops 'A.P. Bio'

Vivian Zink/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — NBC has cancelled the comedy A.P. Bio after just two seasons, according to series creator Mike O’Brien.

“I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season,” O’Brien, who also serves as co-executive producer, along with fellow Saturday Night Live alum and Late Night host Seth Meyers, tweeted on Friday, adding, “As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard.”

A.P. Bio stars Always Sunny‘s Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard professor who returns to his hometown to begrudgingly teach the titular class.

The comedy returns with its final four episodes beginning Thursday.

