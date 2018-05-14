Clayne Crawford out, Seann William Scott in, for season 3 of “Lethal Weapon”

CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX, ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co.(LOS ANGELES) — Clayne Crawford is out, and American Pie‘s Seann William Scott will replace him for the third season of Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

The network announced Sunday the show would be picked up for a third season with its new co-star Scott — opposite Damon Wayans — after Crawford was fired last week, Variety reports.

The studio was in a mad dash to recast the vacant co-lead spot ahead of Fox’s upfront presentation.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Scott will play the brother of Crawford’s character, Martin Riggs.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” says Michael Thorn, Fox Broadcasting’s president of entertainment.

Crawford was pushed out of the show after accusations emerged that he continued his character’s intensity when the cameras weren’t rolling.

At issue were two incidents: one in which Crawford allegedly dressed down co-workers over what he considered unsafe working conditions. Another stemmed from an episode that Crawford directed, in which he reportedly lost his cool at a cast member who complained about the same issue.

Amid the announcement of recasting and renewal, Crawford took to Instagram to address the show’s continuation without him:

“To my cast and crew — CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans — Thank you for the overwhelming support and love,” he wrote. “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!”

