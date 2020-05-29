Co-host Jerry O'Connell teases 'Haircut Night in America'

Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (NEW YORK) — With millions of salons and barbershops still shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s face it: we’re looking a little unkempt — and celebrities are no exception.

That’s the motivator behind CBS’ new special, Haircut Night in America, a remotely-shot show that will feature America’s top hair stylists guiding celebrities, and front-line healthcare workers, through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes.

Actor Jerry O’Connell and his spouse, actress Rebecca Romijn, host the festivities.

“My wife and I are hosting, I guess, because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were not available,” O’Connell jokes to ABC Audio. “So they they called us and the second they said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about doing a socially distant, zooming in hair stylist to the stars to do celebrities hair over Zoom and Facetime and all that stuff,’ it really made us laugh. And we were like, ‘We are in.”

Haircut Night in America also boasts Kelly Osbourne, Lindsey Vonn, her [NHL star] fiancé P.K. Subban, and Lindsay Lohan — all with the guidance of their celebrity stylists, colorists, barbers doing home haircuts on themselves and each other. And what could possibly go wrong?”

O’Connell teases he nearly learned the answer to that question when he found himself with a bottle of hair dye in his hands.

“My wife’s hair is her livelihood, and it was the most stressful thing I’ve done as a husband,” says O’Connell. “And by the way, it was more stressful than when we had our kids. It was coloring my wife’s hair. Doing her roots was the biggest test of our marriage.”

Haircut Night In America airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

