Colin Firth separates with wife of 22 years

(NEW YORK) — Colin Firth is calling it quits with Livia Firth after 22 years of marriage. The separation comes two years after it was revealed that Livia had an affair with her accused stalker.

People confirms the split after hearing from the couple’s representatives.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” they said in a statement to People, “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Trouble began for the 59-year-old actor after he briefly separated from his wife in 2015, but rekindled their relationship a year later.

During that time, however, Livia admitted to having an affair with journalist Marco Brancaccia, whom she later identified as a stalker. Her claims sparked a police investigation after he allegedly unleashed “a frightening campaign of harassment” after she and Firth got back together.

Brancaccia was charged with stalking after police uncovered “abusive messages and emails” on his phone.

Later, Brancaccia told People that he had known Livia “since we were youths” and “had an 11-month love affair” between 2015 and 2016. He later claimed he sent her two messages after they parted ways and wrote an email to Colin, which he says is something he regrets.

The case was eventually settled out of court two years later.

Firth and Livia first met in 1996 on a BBC television set and wed a year later. They share two sons, 18-year-old Luca and 16-year-old Matteo.

