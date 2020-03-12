Colin Hanks thanks fans, says “my parents…are in good spirits” after coronavirus diagnosis

Colin Hanks (center) on CBS’ “The Talk”(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Colin Hanks has taken to Instagram to update fans about his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, following their announcement that the famous couple have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” the Life In Pieces star began. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) and given the circumstances.”

The younger Hanks added of his dad and stepmom Wilson, “Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over 3 weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

On Thursday, Tom Hanks told fans that he and Wilson — who were in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic — had tested positive for the respiratory disease. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks noted. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested…and were found to be positive,” the 63-year-old Academy Award-winner continued.

Hanks continued, “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The Saving Private Ryan veteran added that he’d “keep the world posted and updated” and encouraged others to “take care of yourselves!”

