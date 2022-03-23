Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams on unplugging in the jungle for ‘Beyond the Edge’

CBS Broadcasting, Inc./Robert Voets

CBS’ reality competition series Beyond the Edge has an all-new episode tonight at 9 p.m. In the series, a group of celebrities is pitted against the unforgiving jungles of Panama, all to benefit their favorite charities.

Among the marooned stars are country superstars Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Full House actress Jodie Sweetin, NFL legend Mike Singletary, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA champ Metta World Peace, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, and Real Housewives of New York City vet Eboni K. Williams.

Colton tells ABC Audio that after the splash he made in the news — as the only Bachelor to come out as gay — he welcomed a chance to unplug: “Honestly…getting rid of your devices and being isolated in the jungle was the most humbling but also refreshing thing…”

Williams agreed, saying with a laugh, “I just was at a place in my personal life, in my career where I needed to just go out the box and this was, Beyond the Edge was about as out the box as you could get!”

She continues, “So I immediately said yes. And then, you know, they put you on the…initial business class flight because it’s work and you’re going from…New York to Panama City. But then you get on the puddle jumper,” she laughs, “and then it gets a little real.”

“When my feet touched the ground of the jungle I was like, “I might need to go back home!”

Colton is raising money for his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and providing resources for people living with cystic fibrosis. Eboni’s charity is Safe Horizons, which provides shelter and support for the homeless and victims of domestic violence, sex assault and human trafficking.

