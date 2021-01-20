“Come with me if you want to live” — Arnold Schwarzenegger gets COVID-19 vaccine

Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — In an attempt to terminate his chances of getting the respiratory virus, Arnold Schwarzenegger received the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The former Governor of California tweeted a video of himself getting the jab through the passenger side window of a black SUV, at Dodger Stadium in L.A., the parking lot of which has been converted to a vaccine distribution center.

“Put that needle down!” a masked, Kindergarten Cop-quoting Schwarzenegger joked to the nurse who injected him.

“I just got my vaccine,” he then says after thanking the health care worker.

“I recommend it to anyone and everyone,” he said, before quoting himself from Terminator 2: “Come with me if you want to live.”

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” Arnold tweeted.

At 73, Arnold is in the high risk group for the virus; the vaccine is currently only available to Los Angelinos who are 65 and older.

By Stephen Iervolino

