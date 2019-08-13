Comedian Whitney Cummings shares topless photo to shut down alleged extortion attempt

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) In yet another case of an attempted online extortion, a female celebrity is standing up to her alleged extortionist and sharing revealing photos, taking away the blackmailer’s power.

Comedian Whitney Cummings took to Twitter Monday to explain what happened.

“In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple,” she wrote. “Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some…are asking for money to not post the photo.”

She continued, “They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

Whitney added, “When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it…and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore.”

Cummings didn’t want to post the names of her alleged online attackers for their well-being.

Her plight led to the hashtag #IStandWithWhitney trending, with supporters posting their own revealing pictures. Sometimes too revealing, in fact.

“Thank you everyone who sent me embarrassing pictures of yourselves to make me feel better…It means the world to me,” Whitney responded. “But I wouldn’t freak out if you stopped sending me photos of your hairy ba**s.”

About the hashtag, she added, “Nobody is more bummed than me that #istandwithwhitney isn’t about Whitney Houston.”