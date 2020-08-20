Comedy Central puts a cork in 'Drunk History'

Aubrey Plaza as Cleopatra in ‘Drunk History’; Image courtesy Comedy Central(NEW YORK) — Say so long to Drunk History.

The current sixth season of the Comedy Central series will be the show’s last, according to Variety.

Created by Derek Waters, who also appeared in most every episode, Drunk History began in 2007 as a Funny or Die online series then briefly jumped to HBO before moving to Comedy Central in 2013. Each show features a seriously wasted stand-up comic describing historical events, while those events are re-enacted by celebs in full costume, lip-syncing to the narrator’s drunken ramblings.

Celebs who’ve appeared on Drunk History over the years include Will Ferrell, Winona Ryder, Octavia Spencer, Kristen Wiig, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish and dozens more.

Production on the current Drunk History season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the cancellation announcement apparently won’t be resumed.

[embedded content]

By Christopher Watson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.