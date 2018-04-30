Comic comes to life with “I Kill Giants”

RLJ Entertainment(NEW YORK) — I Kill Giants is an adaptation of Joe Kelly’s acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. Now the big-screen adaptation is available on demand on Amazon Prime and other services, as well as Blu-ray and DVD.

Directed by Oscar-winning short-film director Anders Walter, I Kill Giants stars Zoe Saldana, Imogen Poots, and relative newcomer Madison Wolfe. The latter plays Barbara, a bullied, outcast of a schoolgirl whose only escape is her true calling: slaying giants that threaten her community — and which also may be entirely imaginary.

Kelly, who also wrote the screenplay, says Walter was the real hero behind the scenes. “He’s excellent with young actors. So he just got like how we stay grounded and magical at the same time…All that stuff came through. So I was protected, the story was protected, so that’s just the best you can ask for — it’s the opposite of every Hollywood story you ever hear where the comic creator gets shoved in the corner, you know?”

Kelly also wrote the comic Deadpool for years, and although he didn’t write the hit film, star and producer Ryan Reynolds, director Tim Miller, and writers Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick were faithful to much of the work Kelly did during his run of the books.

“Deadpool was a three-year run, and it was significant for me, and means a lot to me…I have a deep love for the character,” says Kelly. “I’m just so happy it became the success that it is. It’s like watching your friends have an awesome, awesome success. So I’m very proud and happy for those guys.”

