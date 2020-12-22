Comic Natasha Leggero says goodbye to quarantine parenting in ‘Yearly Departed’

Amazon Prime(NEW YORK) — Amazon Prime’s upcoming Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the dumpster fire of a year that was 2020, given by a line-up of all female comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Silverman and Natasha Leggero.

Each very funny woman takes the podium at a funeral parlor and says goodbye to a different aspect of this year. Leggero is ready to bury pandemic parenting. “I mean, we’re not supposed to be spending all day with our kids,” she laughs to ABC Audio. “That’s why the women in the ’50s were popping pills all day, right? They all got divorces. This is like a new thing.”

She added with a smile, “I have a nanny now, but, you know, it was it was rough there for about nine and a half months.”

Leggero says, “It’s also challenging, your kids watching so much TV. And it’s like obviously in the same way that [appearing in] this show felt right, like every time I see my kid, like, watching something on YouTube that’s just on a loop, it feels wrong.”

Yearly Departed, which also features a show-stopping “In Memoriam” segment sung by a very famous singer — no spoilers — hits Amazon Prime on December 30.

By Stephen Iervolino

