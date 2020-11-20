'Coming to America' sequel coming to Amazon Prime on March 5

TM & COPYRIGHT © 1988 BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — Paramount Pictures’ long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America will debut on March 5, 2021 on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

“Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure,” says Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

As previously reported, original cast members Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Shari Headley and Paul Bates are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel, which was to have had a theatrical release that the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled.

The original 1988 film Coming to America starred Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda. In an effort to find a wife, Akeem, along with his trusty assistant Semmi, played by Hall, travel to Queens, NY. In the sequel, Akeem, who is set to become king, learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Coming 2 America also stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, Tracy Morgan, Luenell, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, and Rick Ross, among others.

By Stephen Iervolino

