Common explains break up with Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Ari Parker joins ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, and more

Common and Tiffany Haddish ended their relationship in November, and the rapper/actor explains why they broke up.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he says. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

Common made the comment during Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored in a clip obtained by Page Six. The couple went public with their romance in August 2020, and he says their busy careers led to their breakup, preventing them from spending “as much time” or putting “as much energy” into their relationship.

The John Wick: Chapter 2 star added that it became hard “to balance” personal life and career, “and keep the relationship fair.”

In other news, And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex and the City, debuts Thursday night on HBO Max with Nicole Ari Parker joining the cast as Lisa Todd Wexley. Nicole tells Essence she is proud to bring a woman of color to the show and says the series will not shy away from racial issues.

“They are not going to magically resolve the massive conflict that we are continuing to struggle with in this country; but without giving away too much, they did try to have those issues trickle down into conversations between two women that might become friends,” she says. “How does the absence of Black people in your life manifest when you’re invited to a dinner party, have a cup of coffee or pick up your kids from the same school?”

Finally, Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta is planning more than one wedding ceremony with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia. She tells Us Weekly that in addition to the A-T-L,” “we’ll be doing one in Nigeria as well, and we’re thinking about doing one at our home in Costa Rica.

