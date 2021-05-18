Congrats! Naomi Campbell announces she’s a mom at 50

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell can officially add proud momma to her growing list of accomplishments. On Tuesday, the model-actress announced on her socials that she’s a mother at age 50.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Naomi wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cradling the feet of her newborn daughter.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” Campbell continued. “There is no greater love.”

Campbell’s announcement comes nearly two years after she told WSJ Magazine in 2019 that she wasn’t quite ready for motherhood at 49 years old. “Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me,” she said at the time.

Naomi’s announcement received tons of support from her celebrity friends.

“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible,” wrote Marc Jacobs in the comments of Campbell’s post. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Pose star Dominique Jackson added similar sentiments, writing, “OMG my icon my role model. You are EVERYTHING! I AM SO INSPIRED! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Campbell hasn’t yet shared details of her daughter’s birth or name.

