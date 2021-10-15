Congrats: ‘Queens’ star Eve announces she’s pregnant with her first child

ABC/Gavin Bond

Congrats are in order to Queens star Eve. The 42-year-old rapper-actress has announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a couple of photos of her cradling her baby bump. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Her hubby also reposted her photos, along with the sweet message, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way.”

This is the first child for Eve with her husband, Maximillion. She is also stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children from his previous marriage — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.