Congrats: Taraji P. Henson receives a Mother's Day proposal

The Empire star shared news Monday that her boyfriend, former NFL star Kelvin Hayen, proposed to her on Mother’s Day.

“I said yes y’all!!!,” Henson wrote, sharing an Instagram photo of her engagement ring near a dessert plate of cake and chocolate-covered strawberries, with “Congratulations” written on the plate.

She continued, “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

Henson, 47, first commented on her relationship with Hayden, 34, last December in an episode of Essence‘s “Yes, Girl,” podcast.

“I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,” Henson said, before adding, “I’m happy in my personal life.”

