Congressman-elect that Pete Davidson mocked reached out to 'SNL' star after troubling social media post

L-R: Dan Crenshaw and Pete Davidson; Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Remember a month ago, when Pete Davidson apologized — in person — to Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment, one week after joking about the then-congressional candidate’s eye patch? Crenshaw now says he reached out to Davidson following the comic’s worrisome social media post last weekend.

Crenshaw told Houston TV station KPRC that he spoke with Davidson Saturday after the 25-year-old SNL star posted on his since-deleted Instagram: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

“We don’t go back very far,” said Crenshaw. “We’re not good friends. But, I think he appreciated hearing from me. And what I told him was this: everybody as a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. But it’s your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way.”

Crenshaw said he also told Davidson, “Know that you have value and maybe you do more good than you realize for people. …sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes makes people mad, but he makes people laugh a lot and that’s what we talked about. It was a good conversation.”

Crenshaw appeared with Davidson on the November 10 edition of SNL, when Davidson apologized for saying a week earlier on SNL that the then-Congressional candidate’s eye patch made him look like “a hit man in a porno movie.” Crenshaw lost his eye to an IED while a soldier in Afghanistan. Crenshaw, who’s now a congressman-elect, used his appearance to take a few shots at Davidson in return.

