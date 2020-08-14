Connecticut women are shooting their shot with Bradley Cooper using cookies

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review(CONNECTICUT) — They say the fastest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach… and women in Connecticut are doing just that with their newest neighbor Bradley Cooper.

According to Page Six, the A Star Is Born actor has been seen roaming the streets of the coastal city of Fairfield. He was spotted jogging around and pumping gas in June, sparking an intense manhunt to find out where the Hollywood hunk is hiding out.

Well, women think they finally found the multi-million dollar mansion Cooper is staying at and are hoping to bag him as a boyfriend.

Rick Higgins, a real estate agent in the area who is representing the property rumored to be Cooper’s vacation spot, says women have been going full Stepford Housewives to get his attention.

“We have had things like women dropping off cookies or muffins that they bake at the gate with the request that he return the dish personally, dinner party invitations, etc.,” says Higgins.

However, there’s one problem. That house where they’re dropping off all their cookies and banana loafs is not where Cooper is staying. The confectionary avalanche became so bad, Higgins was forced to make a giant graphic that reads “Bradley Cooper has NOT purchased 640 Sasco Hill Road… despite the rumors!”

Still, the rumor train is still chugging along with people in the coastal cities of Fairfield and Westport attesting that it’s not only Bradley Cooper who’s staying in the area, but also Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt… despite their agents claiming that all three are West Coasting.

So, either Fairfield is experiencing a mass hallucination or the state is testing out a new slogan to get more people to move there… since it’s apparently the fourth most moved out of state, says Hartford Business.

By Megan Stone

