Corey Feldman tweets from hospital: “I was stabbed!”

Getty Images/Brett Carlsen(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Corey Feldman surprised his social media followers early this morning with an all-caps tweet from the hospital, claiming he’d been stabbed.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL!” Feldman wrote, with bedside pics to prove it. “I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

In a second tweet, Feldman continues: “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?” That tweet apparently refers to unspecified social media attacks on him.

Feldman has long feared for his safety after claiming a pedophile ring was operating in the shadows of the entertainment business, and targeting him.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ABC News Feldman was at the wheel of a car with another person and was stopped at a red light at around 10:45 P.M. PT when an unidentified suspect opened the door and jabbed Feldman in the abdominal area with an unknown object, though apparently there was no actual laceration. Feldman drove himself to the hospital, the LAPD says, and at last word was in stable condition.

There’s no confirmation the LAPD is investigating the case as an attempted homicide, as Feldman tweeted, though they confirm the initial call was for assault with a deadly weapon.

