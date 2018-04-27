Could a “That '70s Show” reboot happen? Here's what Mila Kunis says

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Could That ’70s Show be the next popular TV series to make a comeback? Mila Kunis isn’t ruling out the possibility.

While promoting her upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me, along with co-star Kate McKinnon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t know if the idea would work, given the show’s time frame, but it’s not out of the question.

“You know, maybe? I can’t say ‘no,’ because we’re all still very good friends, but we’re all in such different places in our life,” explained the 34-year-old actress, adding that her real-life marriage to Ashton Kutcher — who played her boyfriend on the show — would make it “weirder.”

Kunis adds that besides the logistics, she’s not sure there’s as much interest in a That ’70s Show reunion as there was for Will & Grace, Full House or Roseanne.

“We’re not as interesting as Roseanne,” says Kunis. “Nobody wants to see us back together [and] it’d be like [set in the] 1990s.”

That ’70s Show, which also starred Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama, ran on Fox from 1998-2006.

The Spy Who Dumped Me opens nationwide August 3.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.