Could an Oscar nom be next? Jennifer Lopez to receive Spotlight Award Palm Springs International Film Festival

Barbara Nitke/STX (LOS ANGELES) — Following in the footsteps of Amy Adams, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Jessica Chastain, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts — all of whom received Oscar nominations after they’d received it, Deadline explains — Jennifer Lopez will receive the Spotlight Award from the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The actress, recording artist and producer will be recognized for her performance in the hit Hustlers, which she also produced, at the fest’s annual gala on January 2.

The film festival runs from Jan. 2-13 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film Hustlers,” the festival’s organizers noted in a release. “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award.”

Other stars who will be honored at the festival this year include Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix, The Irishman director Martin Scorsese, and Judy star Renée Zellweger.

